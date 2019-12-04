Home

MARGARET KRUMVIEDE Hopkinton Margaret Krumviede, 79, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Hopkinton Community Church with interment in Hopkinton Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Goettsch Funeral Home in Monticello has taken Margaret and her family into their care. Surviving are her four children, Bobby (Stacy), Dawn (Dave) Hunter, Dwayne, all of Hopkinton, and Brenda of Delhi; five grandchildren, Nick (Kenley) and Cassie Hunter, Dylan (Chelsea) and Dustin Krumviede, Kyle Wilson and Morgan Krumviede; three great-grandchildren, Presley, Taelyn and Harmoni Hunter, and another on the way; her brother, Gilbert (Cindy) Kemp of Hopkinton; and a sister-in-law, Elsie Kemp of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John; and a great-grandchild. Margaret Kemp was born June 24, 1940, in Monticello, Iowa. She was the daughter of Chauncey and Fern LeClere Kemp. Margaret graduated from Hopkinton community schools in 1957. She continued her education at Gates Business College in Waterloo, graduating in 1958. She worked for the college before moving to Schultz Manufacturing, where she worked as a secretary for two years. Margaret returned to Hopkinton and worked as a secretary in the Maquoketa Valley School District at Johnson Elementary School in Hopkinton for 47 years. She retired in 2015. Margaret was very active in Camp Fire in Hopkinton and Monticello for many years. She was still on the board at the time of her death.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019
