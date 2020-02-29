|
MARGARET LAVONNE MCARTHUR Central City Margaret Lavonne McArthur, 97, of Central City, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Bickford Senior Living in Iowa City, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2, at United Church of Christ in Central City. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Monday at the church, conducted by the Rev. Vicki Engelmann. Burial will take place at Mount Clark Cemetery, Central City. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Central City. Margaret was born May 4, 1922, in rural Eden Township in Iowa, the daughter of Walter and Iva (Bridge) Stoecker. She graduated from Center Point High School and Cedar Rapids Business College. Margaret was united in marriage to Virgil Lee McArthur on Jan. 14, 1942. She was employed at Central City community schools until retiring in 1989. Margaret also was a member of United Church of Christ in Central City, where she enjoyed adult Sunday school, Bible studies, Women's Fellowship and Monday Club. Margaret was a 4-H leader and loved spending time gardening and taking care of her daylilies. Margaret is survived and lovingly remembered by her son, V. Douglas (Shirley) McArthur of Central City; daughter, Janice (David) Ricklefs of Iowa City, Iowa; grandchildren, Amber (Jim) Aiken of Hiawatha, Iowa, Aaron (Stephanie) McArthur of Central City, Kristin (Joe) Greathouse of North Liberty, Iowa, and Kathy (Kyle) Christianson of Otsego, Minn.; and five great-grandchildren, Nicholas McArthur, Ethan McArthur, Allison Greathouse, Emily Greathouse and Taylor Christianson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil; brother, Bernard Stoecker; and sister, Doris Wood. Memorials in Margaret's memory may be directed to United Church of Christ, 38 N. Fifth St., Central City, IA 52214 or Iowa City Hospice, 1025 Wade St., Iowa City, IA 52240. The family would like to thank the staff of Iowa City Bickford Senior Living for the loving care they showed to Margaret. Please share a memory of Margaret at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020