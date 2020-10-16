MARGARET "MAGGI" (BEITZEL) LEWIS Cedar Rapids Margaret "Maggi" (Beitzel) Lewis, 62, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. The family will lead a Celebration of Life from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at IBEW Local 405, 1211 Wiley Blvd. SW, Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A private family service was held and burial will take place at a later date in Shawver Cemetery in Cedar Bluff, Iowa. Maggi was born Feb. 7, 1958, in Chicago, the daughter of William and Lorraine (Brunke) Lithgow. She graduated from Marion Catholic High School and lived in Cedar Rapids for most of her life. Maggi was an in-home day care provider for many years. She was an avid euchre player and Iowa Hawkeyes fan, and followed her beloved Bears and White Sox. Maggi loved camping and many stories were shared around the campfire. She also enjoyed cribbage. Maggi and her husband belonged to the Sandy Beach Camping Club. Survivors include her husband, Kevin Lewis of Cedar Rapids; daughters, Jenni Pirc of Cedar Rapids, Katie Beitzel of Guttenberg, Iowa, and Sarah (Cody) Dill of Cedar Rapids; stepsons, Devin (Bre) Lewis of West Branch, Iowa, Eric (Abigail) Lewis, and Daniel Lewis; siblings, Tim Lithgow of Indiana, Bob Lithgow, Mary (Steve) Nugent and Tom (Carrie) Lithgow, all of Illinois; six grandchildren; and special son, Ken Pirc. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lorraine Lithgow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a fund to be established in memory of Maggi. Please share a memory of Maggi at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
