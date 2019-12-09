|
|
MARGARET "MARGE" LOOP Cedar Rapids Margaret Mary "Marge" Loop of Cedar Rapids passed away on Dec. 6, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Jean Loop of Arlington, Va.; and her sister, Sheila Mary Jorgenson of Minneapolis. Services are 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at All Saints Church Chapel, 720 29th St. SE, Cedar Rapids. Marge was born on May 30, 1922, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Robert James and Catherine Eva Nees Stribley, and spent the first part of her life mainly in St. Paul. She graduated from the University of Minnesota, where she met her husband, Donald Earle Loop of Fairmont, Minn. Marge and Don were married on Sept. 16, 1950, in St. Paul and then moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for Don's new position in avionics engineering at the Collins Radio Company. Marge worked in the advertising department of the Cedar Rapids Gazette, and later at McKinley Junior High, where she shared her creativity and love of language with the teachers and students. Marge was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She and Don instilled a love of nature in their daughter Donna. Her favorite places were the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, the North Shore of Lake Superior, Door County, Wis., and the U.S. and Canadian Rockies. She enjoyed reading, playing bridge, interior decorating, taking photos of barns, writing poetry and sharing the company of family and friends. Travelling with Donna and wildflower walks in the spring with dear friends were especially treasured. Don preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 1972, and was/is dearly missed by Marge and Donna every single day. Memorials in Marge's name may be made to All Saints Pastoral Counseling or the Indian Creek Nature Center, 5300 Otis Rd. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019