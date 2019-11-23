|
|
MARGARET LOU FAUST Edgewood Margaret Lou Faust, 90, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Trinity Methodist Church in Edgewood, with Pastor Mike Jackson officiating. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood. Friends also may call an hour before the service at the church on Monday. Interment: Dubuque Memorial Gardens in Dubuque, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019