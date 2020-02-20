|
MARGARET LUCILLE MATTHESS Marion Margaret Lucille Matthess, 91, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Iowa City, Iowa, mother of David Andrews, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Westridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Williamsburg, Iowa. A full obituary will be posted at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020