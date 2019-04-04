MARGARET MAE KUNKEL Solon Margaret Mae Kunkel was born Jan. 28, 1935, in Columbus Junction and passed away on April 3, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. She was the daughter of George Everett and Martha Verlee Cassabaum and was married to Eugene Lee Kunkel in Columbus Junction on June 5, 1952. After having five sons and one daughter, she later divorced and settled in the Solon area where she raised the six children on her farm east of Solon. Margaret worked for 25 years at the Veterans Hospital in Iowa City as a nurse's aide and then five more years at the Solon Elementary School cafeteria. She was a member of the Solon Methodist Church and the Solon Methodist Women's Club. She enjoyed playing cards at congregate meals as well as spending time with her children and grandchildren particularly on the farm. She is survived by sons, Greg (Ginny), Duane (Connie), Mitch (Ann), Rodney (Rita) and Brian (Laurie); her brother, Larry (Dinah) Cassabaum; and sister-in-law, Fern Cassabaum. Margaret enjoyed her 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marjeane Easley; Margaret's parents; her brothers, Lee Reid (Norma) Cassabaum and Everett Eugene Cassabaum; her sister, Gwendolyn Enke; and an infant sister, Twyla. Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Methodist Church in Solon. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Brosh Chapel & The Avacentre in Solon, located at 100 S. Cedar St. Memorials may be directed to Solon Methodist Church and the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary