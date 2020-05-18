|
MARGARET MARY MALLOY Williamsburg Margaret Mary Malloy, 86, of Williamsburg, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home. A private family graveside service will be held at St. Michael Cemetery in Holbrook, with Father David F. Wilkening officiating. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials may be contributed to St. Michael Cemetery, Holbrook or REA Conroy in care of Kloster Funeral Home, 298 W. Washington St., Marengo IA 52301. She is survived by her children, Catherine (James) Buehner of Cedar Falls, Mary Ellen Malloy (Tryggvi Emilsson) of Champaign, Ill., Helen (Randy) Steckly of Oxford, Janet (Tim) Lukan of Cedar Rapids, Patricia Malloy of Williamsburg, Joseph (Michelle) Malloy of Williamsburg and Rita Malloy of Cedar Rapids; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vincent, in 2009; and two brothers, William (Bill) and James McKenna. She was united in marriage to Vincent Joseph Malloy on Aug. 25, 1954, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kinross. Margaret especially enjoyed her role as mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and will be missed by many.
Published in The Gazette on May 18, 2020