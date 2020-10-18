MARGARET ANN "PEGGY" WELCH MEEK Cedar Rapids Margaret Ann "Peggy" Welch Meek, 91, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Oct. 5, 2020, at The Views of Marion, rejoining her beloved husband, Jim. Peggy was born March 16, 1929, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Frank and Edith Welch. She attended Cleveland School, Mount Mercy Academy High School and was a 1950 graduate of Rosary College in River Forest, Ill. Her college highlight was a year of study in Switzerland. The experiences and friendships she made there shaped Peggy's open and accepting view of the world. Upon completing college, Peggy worked at People's Bank & Trust Co., alongside her father and brother. It was there she was introduced to Jim Meek by Jim and Peggy's respective older brothers. As Jim Meek would say, "Peggy was the prettiest girl in town." They wed in 1957 at St. Patrick's Church in Cedar Rapids. They and their five children eventually moved from their first home on the east side to her childhood home on the west side. Faith, family, friends and service to the community were the cornerstones of Peggy's life. Jim and Peggy were proud parishioners of St. Jude's Church. She loved doting on Jim and on her grandchildren, whose pictures filled the house. The gardens she lovingly tended with Jim provided the materials for her "flower and fresh vegetable ministry," to the delight of many. And family and friends always could expect a regular phone call, note or news clipping from Peggy, just so they would know she was thinking of them, and praying, too. In the community, Peggy served on the Cedar Rapids Public Library board and the Mercy Medical Center Hospital Foundation Board. She was a member of the Cedar Rapids Junior League, past president of the Cedar Rapids Garden Club and a member of the Marvin Cone Art Club, among other organizations, always bringing her work ethic and unique combination of humility and grace to any group she supported. Peggy was preceded in death by Jim; her parents, Frank and Edith Welch; her brother and sister-in-law, Ted and Maxine Welch; and Jim's brother, Bob Meek and wife Marty, and Peggy's nephew, Michael Welch. She will be lovingly remembered by her five children, Sarah Meek (Eric Swanson), Mary Keane (Steve), Margaret Duggan (Mike), John Meek (Molly) and Peg Hicks (Jim); her 14 grandchildren, Emily Swanson, William Swanson, James Keane (Aaron Rodriquez), John Keane (fiancee Annie Fecskovics), Sarah Keane, Maggie Duggan Sroka (Stephen), Michael Duggan Jr., Mary Catherine Duggan, Kathleen Meek, Grant Meek, Geoffrey Meek, Eleanor Meek, James Hicks and Catherine Hicks; and her sister-in-law, Anne Meek Ogle (John); in addition to six nieces and nephews. We will all miss her warm smile, sharp wit, laughter, generous spirit, care and prayers for others. Peggy was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and a friend to many. The family wishes to express its lasting gratitude to Father Mark Murphy of St. Jude's Catholic Church, the Mercy Hospice team and the entire staff and leadership team at The Views of Marion for their care and comfort to Peggy and the family in these difficult times. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Jude Church with Father Mark Murphy presiding. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. No public visitation will be held due to COVID-19. Memorials are preferred to the Family Caregivers Center at Mercy Foundation, 701 10th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403, or the charity of your choosing.



