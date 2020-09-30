1/1
Margaret Pavelka
1928 - 2020
MARGARET A. PAVELKA Traer Margaret A. Pavelka was born June 9, 1928, in rural Traer, on a family farm, the daughter of John and Mary (Pusteoska) Wacha. She graduated from Dysart High school in 1945 and attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls for a year. On April 26, 1949, Margaret married Donald Pavelka at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in rural Clutier. Margaret was a member of the National Order of Catholic Foresters of the Rosary Society at St. Paul's Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening. Margaret also enjoyed bowling in Traer and Waterloo in state and national tournaments and received many trophies and awards. She also helped her dad and husband on the family farm. Margaret was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes. Margaret, 92, died on Sept. 28, 2020, at Sunrise Hill Care Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Pavelka; her parents; a brother, Ernest Wacha; half sister, Mildred Skarda; sister, Marlys Cizek; a grandson, Bradley Messler; and a stepgreat-grandson, Samuel Gardner. Margaret is survived by her son, Greg Pavelka of Traer; daughters, Kathy (Ron) Silhanek of Cedar Rapids, Diane (Harold) Messler of Prairie du Chien, Wis., and Sandy (Roger) Gardner of Haverhill; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; eight stepgreat-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to 3102 160th St., Traer, IA 50675. Overton Funeral Home, Traer, is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Overton Family Funeral Home - Traer
714 First Street
Traer, IA 50675
(319) 478-2775
