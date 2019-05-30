MARGARET EVELYN PENROSE Marshalltown Margaret Evelyn Penrose passed away May 26, 2019, at Grandview Heights Rehab and Healthcare in Marshalltown. She was born March 2, 1928, to Frank and Tillie (Tehan) Drahos in Belle Plaine, Iowa. Margaret married the love of her life, Ralph E. Penrose, on April 10, 1947. To this union, they were blessed with one son, Steven. Margaret is survived by her son, Steven (Linda) Penrose of Marshalltown. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters. Per Margaret's wishes there will be no service. Burial of her cremated remains will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Tama, where she will lie in eternal rest next to her husband, Ralph. Memorial contributions may be made to family in honor of Margaret. Published in The Gazette on May 30, 2019