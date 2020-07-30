Margaret Pilcher

MARGARET JANE (MCCREA) PILCHER Anamosa "Just a minute, once." Margaret Jane (nee McCrea) Pilcher, 96, died peacefully Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home follwing a brief illness surrounded by her six sons. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Anamosa, with internment in the Holy Cross Cemetery. The Rev. Father Nick March will officiate. Goettsch Funeral Home has taken Margaret and her family into their care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jones County Senior Center and St. Patrick Catholic Church, Anamosa. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times in the church. Social distancing must be practiced as well. Surviving are her six sons, Fred (Janet), Cedar Rapids, Bob (Kathy), Anamosa, Mark (Cristy), Clarence, Dick, Robins, Craig (Amy Schirm), Central City, and John (Cathy), Marion; 17 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred; and a sister, Catherine Aller. Margaret Jane McCrea was born March 6, 1924, in Monticello, Iowa. She was the daughter of John and Rose (nee McAreavy) McCrea. Margaret graduated from Anamosa High School in 1941. She received her RN degree at Mercy Nursing School in Cedar Rapids in 1944. Margaret married D. Fred Pilcher on Nov. 9, 1946, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on Nov. 8, 1981. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Mothers Club, as well as being an avid Cubs and Notre Dame fan. Growing up as a "Pilcher Boy" made for an idyllic childhood and being part of that exclusive fraternity was simply a wonderful experience. Almost all of those memories were made possible because of Mom. As we have grown older (still known as the "Pilcher Boys") Mom found great joy in having all of us and our families together for special events and holidays. She especially liked the Christmas season. As she would have wanted, her six sons were with her in "Mom's house" when she saw us for the last time. She instilled in us many lasting values: the importance of education and a professional career, participation in sports (neither she nor Dad ever missed an event), as well as other activities including Scouting. Mom always encouraged us and supported us unconditionally. She loved being a nurse, a career spanning more than 50 years: Mercy Hospital (Anamosa), St. Francis Hospital (Waterloo), Anamosa Community Hospital, Allergy Clinic (Cedar Rapids), Monticello Senior Home, insurance physicals and private duty. Her compassion and skill were well-known throughout the communities she served. Her faith was strong and sustained her over the years. Her daily rosary and countless novenas were another way she cared for all of us. She is being cared for now, but fairly certain she will help us in our times of need.



