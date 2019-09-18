Home

Margaret Plasencia Obituary
MARGARET T. PLASENCIA Cedar Rapids Margaret T. Plasencia, 78, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Pius X Catholic Church by the Rev Phil Thompson. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial: Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Richard (Angela) Plasencia of Garrison and Lucia Plasencia (Tom) Jones of Shawnee, Kan.; and her grandchildren, Lilian, Elizabeth and Caroline. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Plasencia; and her parents. Margaret was born Oct. 29, 1940, in Portsmouth, Va., the daughter of Oliver and Margaret (Eustotra) Brett. She was a graduate of Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids. On Feb. 4, 1967, she married Richard Zachary Placencia in Hialeah, Fla. Margaret was a stay-at-home mom. She also was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and the Foursome Club. Margaret volunteered many hours for St. Luke's Hospice and Therapy Dogs International. She was a very kind and giving person to all she met. Please leave a message for the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
