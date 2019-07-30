|
MARGARET A. REISNER Waukon Margaret A. Reisner, 90, of Waukon, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Western Home Communities-Nation Cottage in Cedar Falls. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon. Inurnment will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Fort Atkinson. Friends may call one hour before services Monday at the church. Martin Funeral Home in Waukon is handling arrangements. Cards and memorials can be sent to her daughter, Sue Armbrecht, 4120 Daina Dr., Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Margaret Ann Reisner was born Oct. 13, 1928, in Decorah, Iowa, the daughter of Gregory and Clara (Busness) Becker. She graduated from Calmar High School, received her teaching certificate from UNI in 1948, and received her B.A. degree in elementary education in 1973 from Upper Iowa University in Fayette. On Dec. 26, 1950, she married Robert Edward Reisner at St. Aloysius Church in Calmar. The couple moved around frequently due to Robert's job, but they eventually settled in Waukon in 1962. Marge taught at St. Patrick's School from 1967 to 1984. Due to health reasons, Marge moved to Cedar Falls in 2015 to be closer to her daughter. Marge's passion in life was teaching children and throughout her life she never missed a chance to do so. Her career instilled a passion of reading and she read most everything she could get her hands on. She liked golfing, going for walks and playing cards. Marge enjoyed canaries and spent a lot of time watching them as they would eat and perch outside her window. Marge was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Veterans Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, volunteering at both. She is survived by her daughter Susan (Steven) Armbrecht of Cedar Falls; her son, Michael (Lisa Ewing) Reisner of Charlotte, N.C.; daughter-in-law, Deanna Patwell Reisner of Las Cruces, N.M.; and grandchildren, Claira, Johnna and Elijah Reisner. Marge was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert, in 2007; her son, David G. Reisner, in 2016; and her sister, Barbara Hutchins. Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 30, 2019