MARGARET "MARGE" RUTH RATH Riverside Margaret "Marge" Ruth Rath, 82, of Riverside, died July 10, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. No services are planned and Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona is assisting with arrangements. She was retired from the VA Hospital, where she was employed for 25 years. Marge was born July 31, 1937, in Corona, N.Y., the daughter of Edward and Anna (Robins) Kelly. She was united in marriage to Robert Evans on Dec. 23, 1956. He died May 30, 1982, and she later married William Rath on June 19, 1982. Survivors include her husband, Bill of Riverside; children, Janet (Steve) Macpherson, Nev., Donna (Wayne) Barnes of Iowa City and Barry (Donna) Evans of Wash.; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Robert Evans; one brother and two sisters.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store