Margaret "Peggy" Sankot
MARGARET "PEGGY" ELLEN SANKOT Belle Plaine Margaret "Peggy" Ellen Sankot, 81, of Hilo, Hawaii, formerly of Belle Plaine, died June 19, 2020. She was born March 14, 1939. She graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1957 and Mercy School of Nursing in Cedar Rapids in 1960. She was the head nurse at the Haight Ashbury Clinic in San Francisco, Calif., in the 1960s. She did nursing as well as physical therapy in Hawaii. Margaret was a world class traveler, having traveled to Europe and India. She went to South America with Dr. Andy Weil to study medicinal practices of the Native Indians. Margaret was a free spirit. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Sankot and Eleanor Mulherin Sankot; a brother, Jerry Sankot; and a sister, Pat Paconowski. She is survived by brothers, Tom Sankot, Jim Sankot and William Sankot; an aunt, Hope Rogers; a brother-in-law, Roger Paconowski; and a sister-in-law, Janice Sankot.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 15, 2020.
