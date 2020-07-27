MARGARET STORM Wyoming Margaret Storm, 87, of Wyoming, Iowa, passed away peacefully in the presence of her daughters and sister on July 23, 2020, at Woodland Park Assisted Living in Anamosa, Iowa. A visitation and funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of the 11:30 a.m. service at Dawson Funeral Services in Wyoming, Iowa. Burial will be held at the Wyoming Cemetery. It is requested that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed to ensure everyone's safety. Margaret was born Aug. 8, 1932, to Tommy and Elizabeth (Rannels) Edwards on a farm near Onslow, Iowa. She attended grade school and graduated from Onslow High School in 1951. Immediately following graduation, Margaret worked as a nanny for a family in the Wyoming area. They had a large family to take care of and she enjoyed being with the family as there was always activity to keep her busy. Margaret met her husband, Albert, on a blind date arranged by mutual friends. They were united in marriage at the Onslow Presbyterian Church on Oct. 7, 1951. As Albert was beginning his tour with the U.S. Army in the Korean conflict, Margaret lived with her parents. Then she moved to Clarence to work in a family-style restaurant. When her husband returned from the service in 1953, they moved to his family farm near Wyoming. While working on the farm, they found some leisure time to go to dances with live bands of the 1950s such as The Leo Greco Band and The Kenny Hofer Band. Margaret was a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary. She served as President of the Auxiliary for a number of years and participated in the Auxiliary Food Stand at the Wyoming Fair, where she made hundreds of Maid-Rite sandwiches to serve to crowds of people every year. Margaret also belonged to the Ever Ready Club in her farming neighborhood where the ladies met every month for a business meeting, educational programs and social time. Margaret worked outside of the home as a cook for the Midland Community School District for 31 years. She enjoyed the challenge of trying to make school lunch food appealing on a shoestring budget. She had many happy memories of the students at school and appreciated the ones who asked for second helpings or would purchase two meals instead of one. The school kitchen provided her a sense of pride and was a place she excelled as a person. She also enjoyed Iowa women's basketball, camping, and trout fishing. Her biggest love was spending time with her family. Every holiday and birthday was spent preparing a special food from angel food cake to peanut butter cookies and homemade warm chocolate cake with Cool Whip topping. Those left to cherish Margaret's memories are her two daughters, Shirley (Gene) Smith of Byron, Ill., and Sheryl (Kenny) Burns of Maquoketa; three granddaughters, Stephanie (Lou) Casaceli of Winter Garden, Fla., Cassie (Ryan) Edwards of Delmar, Iowa, and Emily (Michael) Stearns of Mansfield, Ohio; five great-grandchildren and another one soon on the way; her sister, Loretta (Orville) Meyer; her sisters-in-law, Ruth (Leland) Nowadzky of Cedar Rapids and Jean (Robert) Stinocher of Solon; and a brother-in-law, Robert (Shirley) Storm of Cedar Rapids. In addition, there are several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceding her in death are her parents and her husband (three weeks ago). Margaret wished for memorials to be directed to the Midland Ambulance Service (because they appreciated their services) or the Wyoming Fire Department (where they enjoyed many pancake breakfasts). Online condolences may be left for her family at www.dawsonfuneral.com
