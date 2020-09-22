1/1
Margaret "Peggy" Zeien
MARGARET "PEGGY" ZEIEN Dysart Margaret "Peggy" Zeien, 84, of Dysart, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, surrounded by the family she was so proud of. Per Peggy's wishes, there will be no public service. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Dysart Community Building. Peg is survived by her husband, Ray; her eight children, Bob (Tammy) Zeien, Don (Carol) Zeien, Mary Sojka, Tina (Randy) Collingwood, Julie (Doug) Myers, Donna Zeien, Scott (Tammy) Zeien and Kenny Zeien; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Peg was born Sept. 12, 1936, to parents Clair and Lois Weiss in Charles City, Iowa. Her parents preceded her in death. She married Ray on Jan. 17, 1955. They spent 65 years together, some good and some bad, but always together. Peg was an extraordinary cook and her ham ball, chicken noodle and potato salad recipes will be cherished by her descendants. More than anything, she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice, P.O. Box 2880, Waterloo, IA 50704-2880. Overton Funeral Home in Dysart is assisting the family. Condolences: www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 22, 2020.
