Marge Jacobs
1922 - 2020
MARGARET M. JACOBS Cedar Rapids Marge Jacobs, 98, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with "fire in her soul and grace in her heart," died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids. Private family services will be held and a burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, assisted the family. Marge was born in St. Louis, Mo., on Oct. 27, 1922. She was the only child of Jesse and Whitney L. Metzgar. She was a sergeant in the WAVES who served during World War II, where she met John J. Jacobs III who was in the Navy. They wed and lived their lives in various Iowa cities, finally settling in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where most of John's family was located. She was a golf enthusiast and at one time played on three Cedar Rapids women's golf leagues. She loved sports and would watch any team in person or on TV that had a ball. She took night classes to learn many new things, caning chairs, sewing, picture framing, upholstering, etc. Marge played bridge and loved the outdoors. She was a hard worker over the years, holding up to three jobs at the same time. Her dedication to her family was second to none. Marge was a lifelong member of All Saints Church and the DAR, who presented her in 2018 with a special Quilt of Valor, made in her honor. John and Marge had four children. She is survived by children, John (Sharon), Peter (Rae) and Tracy Jacobs Hansen (Dave); daughter-in-law, Debbie Jacobs; and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Lindsay and Zach Pope (Porter and Tucker), Grant, Evan, Brandon and Aaron Jacobs, Ryan and Kelley Jacobs (Haley and Emma), Brooke and Jamie Sands (Stella and Steele) and Mackenzie and Brett Waughop. She was preceded in death by her husband, John III; and son, Greg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial fund. Please share a memory of Marge at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
