MARGERY JEAN (WINN) HENDERSON Cedar Rapids It's with great sadness to announce the passing of Margery Jean (Winn) Henderson, 85. She passed away July 22, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Mercy Hallmar in Cedar Rapids. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. The Scripture service will begin at 4 p.m.. A Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Walker, Iowa, with a viewing at 9:30 a.m. The burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Walker following Mass. A reception will follow from 2 to 4 p.m. at the 909 Knights of Columbus, 1609 E Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Margery (Marge) was born Feb. 24, 1934, in Walker, Buchanan County, Iowa. She was the daughter of Vernon and Mary (Michael) Winn, one of nine children. She attended a small country school in her elementary years and graduated from Walker High School. Marge married Leonard "Red" Milton Henderson on Aug. 4, 1956. Marge was no stranger to hard work. Growing up on a farm she worked alongside her brothers. Marge raised six children, five girls (God bless her soul) and one boy (her favorite). She held full-time jobs at Stamats Publishing & Cedar Graphics, working a man's job, in the bindery department and retired at age 72. She also worked part-time at the Embassy Club and the Longbranch Convention Center as a banquet server. Marge loved playing basketball in high school and later in life coached girls' basketball at Immaculate Conception School with her husband "Red." She followed her kids' sporting events – never missing a game! She loved dancing and could "cut a rug." Many would admire the "Red" and Marge duo on the dance floor or Marge doing the twist into her 70s. No one loved a happy hour with family and friends more than she did! She shared many good times at Paddy O'Rourke's, her son's pub. Everyone will remember "Margie" dressing up for St. Patty's Day celebrations. Marge cherished times at the cabin, playing horseshoe and fishing. She enjoyed baking and decorating for any celebration. She loved playing cards and bingo, playing the penny slots or just spending time around the table talking with family and friends. Her door was always open, her cabinets full of snacks, her fridge stocked with Old Style and a listening ear for whomever stopped by the house. She cherished time with her grandkids and great-grandkids, trying to never miss any of their activities – they always brought a smile to her face. Heaven just got a lot more fun and loving – welcoming Marge to the everlasting Pearly Gates! Marge was a caring, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She always took care of others, never thinking of herself. She will be greatly missed but will live on in each of us, never to be forgotten. Those left to cherish her memory include daughters, Sheila (David) Ries of Morrison, Colo., Sheryl (Stephen) Rigoni of Cape Coral, Fla., Sandra Henderson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Sonya (David) Marshall of Marion, Iowa, and Shelley (Mark) Drish of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; 11 grandchildren, Stephanie (Ries) Morr, Ryan Ries, Zachary Ries, Angela Rigoni, Hayley (Henderson) Baez, Tayler Marshall, Kate (Marshall) King, Jacob Henderson, Jordan Henderson, Samuel Drish and Maxwell Drish; 12 great-grandchildren, William and Henry Morr, Aiden and Ava Ries, Carlos and Emiliano Baez, Isla and Leylenni Hinojosa, Makinley and Presley Sweet, Mahkei Robertson and Mahkael King; a sister, Ellen Fox; and two brothers, Burton Winn and Marc "Tuff" Winn; sisters-in-law, Marie Winn, Bev (Ed) McVay, Ruth Attwood and Emma Marie Adams; brother-in-law, Dr. Tom Sherman and wife Loretta; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, George and Jenny Atwood; husband, Leonard, in 2007; son, Lynn Henderson, in 2012; infant sister, Rosemary Winn; sisters, Kathryn Sherman and Jeannine Dvorak; two brothers, Patrick Winn and Norman Winn; two sisters-in-law, Delores Winn and Kay Winn; and six brothers-in-law, Raymond Dvorak, Robert Fox, Thomas Attwood, Raymond Attwood, Dale Attwood and Dan Adams. Marge's family thanks the staff of Mercy Hospice and Mercy Hallmar for the care Marge received the last few years of her life as a resident. They also extend special gratitude to Tom Torrey for his attentive kindness and compassion towards Marge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or organization of the donor's choice. Please leave a message for the family on our Web page www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 27, 2019