MARGERY ELIZABETH MCGINN MONAGHAN Ryan Margery Elizabeth McGinn Monaghan, 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz. Marge, as most friends and family called her, was born and raised in Ryan, Iowa, where she later met her husband, Jim Monaghan. Marge attended x-ray training school in Cedar Rapids. She graduated and moved to Des Moines with Jim where they raised their two children, Michele and Patrick. Marge was an active member in her church, Sacred Heart, and her community as well. She worked for 11 years on Swords to Plowshares, a peace organization that turned an F-84 fighter plane into peace pins sold around the world. She later attended Carlson College of Massage Therapy and worked to get laws changed requiring a license to operate under the Iowa Board of Massage. Marge would go on to use those skills to help comfort others in their most challenging moments at the Kavanagh Hospice Center. After 50 years of winter and sweet corn, Marge moved to Phoenix, once again jumping into life, meeting new people and learning more about herself. She loved the retreats and workshops she attended at the Franciscan Renewal Center. Marge achieved her goal of getting her meditation certification from the Chopra Center in Carlsbad, Calif. Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Berniece McGinn; and brother, Patrick McGinn. Left to honor and remember her love are Jim Monaghan; daughter, Michele Brick, husband Tim and granddaughter Brighton; son, Patrick, wife Carrie and granddaughters, Karley, Abby and Lily; and brother Michael McGinn of Manchester. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. June 28 at Sacred Heart Church in West Des Moines. A luncheon will follow in the Parish Center. Donations may be made to The Emmaus House, 1521 Center St., Des Moines, IA 50314. Published in The Gazette on May 6, 2019