MARGUERITE ADKINS ORCUTT Monticello Marguerite Adkins Orcutt, 95, passed away, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Private family services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, Monticello, where there will be a public visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery. Pastor Emory Gillespie will officiate at the services.
. Marguerite was born on Aug. 5, 1925, and baptized in the Presbyterian Church. She grew up on Brady Street in Davenport, Iowa. Marguerite married Glenn John Orcutt on Oct. 5, 1947. In 1955 they moved to Jones County and began farming. Marguerite spent the early days on the farm teaching herself how to milk cows while Glenn worked in Cedar Rapids. After that she worked many years for Jones County Oil in Anamosa and NCS in Iowa City. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Monticello. In her 95 years, she lived through many events that changed people's lives worldwide. She was here for the Great Depression, World War II, Vietnam, the farm crises of the 1980s and 1990s, the attack on the World Trade Center, COVID-19 and many events in between. She lived through pain and blindness. She will be remembered by her grandchildren for her German potato salad, cherry bars and eggnog on Christmas Eve. Through it all, the one thing that stood true, was her love for her family. She always was looking forward toward a brighter future for everyone around her. Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Evie Taylor Adkins; her sisters, Bernice, Marie and Ruth; her brother, Edward; her husband, Glenn; and her son, Rusty. She is survived by her daughter, Crista; her son-in-law, Steve; daughter-in-law, Becky; her grandchildren, Aaron (Traysa) Orcutt, Stacy (Kyle) Henn, Kathy (Jeff) Kolthoff, Alissa (Tim) Rosenau and David (Vanessa) Zirkelbach; 14 great-grandchildren, Molly, Kori, Ryan, Reghan, Jayden, Chase, Landon, Ahna, Gavin, Ellis, Cecilia, Cataleya, Riley and Raelynn; in-laws, Ruth, Zelda, Helen and Jack; as well as countless nieces and nephews.