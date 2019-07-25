MARGUERITE ELLEN RENTSCHLER Cedar Rapids Marguerite Ellen Rentschler, 97, of Hiawatha, died Sunday, July 21, 2019. Marguerite was born May 23, 1922, in Guttenberg, Iowa. The daughter of Elmer and Bertha (Staebler) Harbaugh. Marguerite married Laverl Rentschler at Millville, Iowa, on Feb. 14, 1942. Marguerite followed Laverl while he was in the service to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., where she worked serving soldiers in the dining area. They then went to Camp Douglas, Wyoming POW camp, serving German and Italian prisoners. They returned to Guttenberg where she worked at the egg and buttton factories. In the early 1950s, the family relocated to Cedar Rapids-Hiawatha area where she was a homemaker caring dearly for her family. Marguerite for many years commuted back and forth, enjoying her cabin on Essman Island along the Mississippi River. She always was working in her yard planting and caring for her beautiful flowers. She loved country music and never missed listening to Lawrence Welk. Back in the day, she could be found dancing at Lakeside Ballroom in Guttenberg. In the winters, she enjoyed sewing, quilting and putting puzzles together. Always ready for a good card game with family and friends. Marguerite was a kind and loving person and forever will remain in the hearts of her family and friends. Survivors include a daughter, Penny (Arnold) Heisdorffer and son, Terry (Jana) Rentschler, both of Cedar Rapids; sister, Ruth Bird of Guttenberg, Iowa; and brother, Harlan Harbaugh of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Amy McFadden of Flower Mound, Texas, Eric (Adrianne) Heisdorffer of North Liberty, Natasha Rentschler of Denver, Colo., Jonathon (Sarah) Rentschler of Aurora, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Erica and Nicholas Heisdorffer and Kiyah and Joseph Rentschler; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Laverl Rentschler; two brothers, Charlie and Jack Harbaugh; her brother-in-law, Merlin Bird and sister-in-law, Pat Harbaugh. Services: 11 a.m. July 29, 2019, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, where a visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until service time. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. Dale Barnes will officiate. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please leave a message for the family on our web page www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 25, 2019