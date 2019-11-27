|
MARGUERITE ELYSE LEWIS Iowa City Marguerite Elyse Lewis, 75, lifelong resident of Iowa City, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics surrounded by family. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City with Father Steve Witt officiating. Burial will be at Memory Gardens in Iowa City. Elyse's family will greet guests from 8 to 9 a.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward St. Mary's church. Elyse was born Feb. 7, 1944, in Iowa City, daughter of William and Wilma (Jones) Cahill. Elyse married Erv Lewis on Nov. 14, 1964. They had three children: Jill, Eric and Jodi. Elyse graduated from Regina High School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She spent her whole career as a nurse at Mercy Iowa City, where she had many friends. In addition to her career as a nurse, she loved reading and cooking. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City. She especially was proud of her children and grandchildren with whom she enjoyed spending time. Elyse is survived by her children, Jill Lewis Dennis, Eric Lewis and Jodi (Bill) Keating, all of Iowa City; four grandchildren, Joey Dennis, Meg Keating, Jack Keating and Mac Keating; sisters, Mary Ellen (Dean) Steckly of Iowa City and Pat (Robert) Christensen of Carroll; and sister-in-law, Nancy Cahill of Iowa City. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Wilma Cahill; husband, Erv; brothers, Raymond, David, John and Jim Cahill; and sister, Rosie Cahill. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019