MARGUERITE LOUISE FOSTER Fort Myers, Fla. Marguerite Louise Foster, 97, of Fort Myers, Fla., formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, March 22, 2019, in Fort Myers. Funeral Mass: 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, by the Rev. Steve Garner. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Parnell. A Scripture service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Teahen Funeral Home, where friends may visit with the family before the service from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and after 8 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Marguerite is survived by her daughters, Sande Ellis of Fort Myers, Fla., and Suzanne Foster of Milwaukee, Wis.; grandchildren, Brett (Audra) Ellis, Kevin Ellis and Sean (Anna) Ellis, all of Fort Myers, Fla.; and great-grandchildren, Jason, Joshua, Cole and Paige Ellis, all of Fort Myers, Fla. Marguerite was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; daughter, Janet; son-in-law, Michael Ellis; two grandchildren, Eric Todd Ellis and Michael Fine; parents, Martin and Nellie Ward; and 12 siblings, Joseph (Evelyn), Carl (Jo), Vincent (Doris), Louie (Vera), Helen (George Bevins), Alma Gerber, Mary, Rita (George Siver), Maude (Victor Carrothers), Edward (Catherine), Paul (Marjorie) and Robert. Marguerite was born on Jan. 25, 1922, in Parnell, the daughter of Martin and Nellie Carroll Ward, and graduated from St. Patrick High School in Cedar Rapids. On May 25, 1942, she married Jack Foster in Cedar Rapids. She worked for many years at Rockwell Collins, retiring in 1987. Marguerite enjoyed cooking and playing cards but, above all, she loved her family, excelling in all three areas. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary