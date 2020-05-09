|
MARGY E. SEIFERT Homestead Margy E. Seifert, 90, of Homestead, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Wesley Acres in Des Moines. A private graveside service will be held Monday May 11, at Homestead Cemetery in Homestead, with Pastor Lisa Crow officiating. Memorials may be contributed to the Safe Haven of Iowa County. Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements. She is survived by her children, Randy Seifert of Marion, Timothy Seifert (Rodi) of Chicago and Karen Seifert (Melodie) of Urbandale; a granddaughter, Angelique Kramer (Tim) of Cedar Rapids; two great-grandchildren, Mya and Noah Hummel; siblings, Helen Zimpleman of Marengo, Roy Gerard of North Chesterfield, Va., Lorrin Gerard (Carol) of Nevada and Evan Gerard (Judy) of Campbell, Calif.; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Henry, in 2009. Margy Elaine Gerard was born March 30, 1930, in Millersburg, Iowa, the daughter of Glen and Leona Charlotte Jones Gerard. She graduated from the Marengo High School in 1948, where she was a member of the Honor Society. Margy and Henry were united in marriage June 27, 1948, at First United Methodist Church in Marengo. Margy worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Louis Clemens for many years, and then as a hostess at Zuber's Restaurant in Homestead. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Marengo for more than 70 years, a member of the Eastern Star, the Homestead Welfare Club and the Amana Heritage Society. Margy enjoyed bird watching and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She was a recipe queen, always trying out a new recipe on Henry. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her beloved cat, Spice.
Published in The Gazette on May 9, 2020