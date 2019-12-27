Home

Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Vigil
Following Services
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Cedar Rapids, IA
View Map
Maria de La Luz Rodriguez

Maria de La Luz Rodriguez Obituary
MARIA DE LA LUZ RODRIGUEZ Cedar Rapids Maria de La Luz Rodriguez, 92, of Cedar Rapids, died on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services in Cedar Rapids. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids by the Rev. Christopher Podhajsky. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, where a rosary will begin at 6 p.m. followed by a vigil service. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her children, Rodolfo (Cecilia) Rodriguez, Alicia (Adalberto) Torres, Juanita (Everardo) Luna, Reynaldo (Columba) Rodriguez, Rosa Rodriguez, Angelica (Richard) Riha, Juan Cruz (Ana) Rodriguez, Francisco (Maria) Garcia and Rafael (Danielle) Rodriguez; many grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Maria was born Oct. 15, 1927, in Sanger, Calif., the daughter of Miguel and Luz (Ramirez) Valtierra. She married Felipe Rodriguez in Mexico. She retired from working in the cafeteria at Washington High School. Maria was a dedicated fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and enjoyed crocheting gifts for her family. As a member of Immaculate Conception, she was devout in her faith and sharing blessings with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Felipe; daughter, Bertha Garcia; four infant children; and grandson, Luis Torres. Memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. A very special thank-you to the nurses and staff at Hospice of Mercy and ManorCare for their compassionate care of Maria. Please share your support and memories with Maria's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
