Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Islamic Center
Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
3:30 PM
Muslim National Cemetery
Mariam Sheronick


1932 - 2019
Mariam Sheronick Obituary
MARIAM SHERONICK Cedar Rapids Mariam Sheronick died peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. She was born Dec. 1, 1932, in "Jib Janin" Lebanon. She married Sine Sheronick on Sept. 9, 1949, and worked at Sheronick's Grocery Store on Elis Boulevard and G Avenue in Cedar Rapids, and later worked as assistant cook for the Public School System in Cedar Rapids for 30 years. Mariam had four children, Jim, Nadema, David and Yousif; also surviving are grandchildren, Nicholas, Kate, Anisi and Surriah; and sisters-in-law, Laurie and Kathryn. She was proceeded in death by her husband Sine in 2007. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel. Prayers will be held at the Islamic Center at 3 p.m. followed by burial at 3:30 p.m. at the Muslim National Cemetery. Imam Taha Tawil from the Mother Mosque of American will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Mother Mosque, 1335 9th St., NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405; or Islamic Center, 2999 First Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 18, 2019
