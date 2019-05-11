MARIAN A. MARVIN SHAFFER Robins Marian A. Marvin Shaffer, 78, of Robins, Iowa, went to heaven on Friday, May 10, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. Memorial services at 1 p.m. Monday at Peace Christian Reformed Church. The Rev. Gary Brouwers will officiate. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. on Monday. Survivors include her husband, Thomas of Marion; two daughters, Laurie (Daniel) Fee of Cedar Rapids and Dawn Sevening of Marion; a son, Kevin Marvin of Cedar Rapids; and one brother, Kenny (Mary) Peters of Rochester, Minn. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Bree, Ryan, Mindy, Misty, Danielle, Robert and Rainy; and six great-grandchildren, Enslea, Judah, Noah, Paul, Fisher and Bailie. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Wilbur; two brothers, George Jr. and Larry Peters; and two sons-in-law, Steven DeCook and Cary Sevening. Marian was born on June 5, 1940, in Howard County, Iowa, the daughter of George and Mildred (Aebly) Peters. She married Wilbur L. Marvin in January 1958 in Lime Springs. Wilbur passed away in 1985. Marian later married Thomas Shaffer in October 2014 in Cedar Rapids. Marian was an apartment manager for several years and later drove a school bus for the College Community School District and retired from there after more than 20 years of service. Marian enjoyed reading, crocheting, dancing and playing cards. She was caring and outgoing and had a heart full of love for everyone. Marian will forever be remembered as a wonderful wife, mom, grandmother and friend, whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Please leave a message or tribute to the family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 11, 2019