MARIAN ALICE BENDA Swisher Marian Alice Benda, 82, of Swisher, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's. Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will follow in Anderson Cemetery near Swisher. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Brosh Chapel. The family requests everyone wears something of red, her favorite color, in Marian's honor. Marian was born on May 24, 1936, in Swisher, the daughter of Edward and Eleanor (Fisher) Shramek Sr. She married Joseph Benda on April 8, 1958, in Ely. She was a waitress at Woolworth in Cedar Rapids, then later worked in housekeeping at Ramada Inn. She had many collections, including her love for owls. She also enjoyed having coffee and cookies with family, attending craft shows, listening to polka music and spending lots of time outside caring for her many flower beds. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Marian is survived by her children, Barbara (Kyle) Wagner Sr., James (Terry) Benda, and Debbie Benda; grandchildren, Kyle Wagner Jr., Joseph Wagner, and Jennifer (Travis) Hartwig; step-grandchildren, Daniel Wineland and Nicholas Wineland; great-grandchildren, Korbin, Addalyn, Keegan and Kelson Wagner and Kari Hartwig; siblings, Roseanna Netolicky, Roger (Alma) Shramek, Roy (Jan) Shramek and Alice (Jon) Galvin; sister-in-law, Leona Shramek; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Benda, who died May 28, 2016; her siblings, Edward (Louise) Shramek Jr., Leonard Shramek, Mildred (Leroy) Ballard and Ray Shramek. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.