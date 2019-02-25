Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Benda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Alice Benda

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marian Alice Benda Obituary
MARIAN ALICE BENDA Swisher Marian Alice Benda, 82, of Swisher, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's. Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will follow in Anderson Cemetery near Swisher. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Brosh Chapel. The family requests everyone wears something of red, her favorite color, in Marian's honor. Marian was born on May 24, 1936, in Swisher, the daughter of Edward and Eleanor (Fisher) Shramek Sr. She married Joseph Benda on April 8, 1958, in Ely. She was a waitress at Woolworth in Cedar Rapids, then later worked in housekeeping at Ramada Inn. She had many collections, including her love for owls. She also enjoyed having coffee and cookies with family, attending craft shows, listening to polka music and spending lots of time outside caring for her many flower beds. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Marian is survived by her children, Barbara (Kyle) Wagner Sr., James (Terry) Benda, and Debbie Benda; grandchildren, Kyle Wagner Jr., Joseph Wagner, and Jennifer (Travis) Hartwig; step-grandchildren, Daniel Wineland and Nicholas Wineland; great-grandchildren, Korbin, Addalyn, Keegan and Kelson Wagner and Kari Hartwig; siblings, Roseanna Netolicky, Roger (Alma) Shramek, Roy (Jan) Shramek and Alice (Jon) Galvin; sister-in-law, Leona Shramek; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Benda, who died May 28, 2016; her siblings, Edward (Louise) Shramek Jr., Leonard Shramek, Mildred (Leroy) Ballard and Ray Shramek. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now