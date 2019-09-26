|
MARIAN ARLENE MOSEMAN Des Moines Marian Arlene Moseman, 90, passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, 2019, at the Scottish Rite Park, Des Moines. Private burial services with the family were held at Cedar Memorial, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, Sept. 25. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, at Scottish Rite Park, 2909 Woodland Ave., Des Moines, where friends and family are invited to celebrate Marian's life and enjoy fellowship. Marian Kimm was on born Feb. 3, 1929, in Norway, Iowa, to Fred G. and Clara (Larson) Kimm. She was an Iowa farmgirl at heart. Marian was the youngest of four children: brother, Edwin and sisters, Evelyn and Dorothy. Marian met Paul Moseman square dancing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and married July 6, 1957, in Norway, Iowa. Their union produced two children, Kimberly (Steve) Lipshutz of West Des Moines and James Moseman of Kansas City. Marian remained married to Paul for 59 years until his death at Scottish Rite Park in June 2016. Survivors include her son and daughter, and two grandchildren, Andrea Moseman and Anthony Moseman, both of Boston, Mass. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, sisters and husband. Marian played girls basketball in high school and remained a lifelong Iowa State Cyclone basketball fan. She lived in Kansas City, Mo., for 32 years where she became a Kansas City Royals baseball fan. She was a gardener, bridge player, cook and knitter. She will be sorely missed by all. The family wishes to thank the staff at Scottish Rite Park, where Marian resided for five years. The entire team there provided compassionate and loving care to her. A memorial fund will be set up there to benefit the staff and their educational needs. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
