MARIAN DAHL Oelwein Marian Dahl, 89, of Oelwein, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette. Services will be private at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery at Oelwein. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com
. Marian Gladys Dahl was born Dec. 22, 1930, in Scribner, Neb., to parents Henry and Violet (Knight) Blumm. She graduated from Scribner High School, where she was very active. Marian sang in choir, played French horn in the band, was a drum majorette, performed in school plays and also was a cheerleader. Another love she had was ice skating and roller skating. On Feb. 17, 1952, she was united in marriage with Merle Dahl in Scribner. Marian had been employed with Pamida for a while and then worked in banking for many years, retiring from Regions Bank in Oelwein. Marian enjoyed camping and fishing, trips to the casino and watching golf, and was an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers football fan. Most of all, family was everything to Marian. Left to celebrate her life are her children, Denise (Mark) Baker of Oelwein, Patrice (Jerry) Platner of Mechanicsville and Kirk (Di) Dahl of Oelwein; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her brother, Ronnie Blumm of Lake Havasu, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Merle (2017); her siblings, Evie Basurto, Bud Blumm and Ethel Hagerbaumer; her brother-in-law, Wayne; and her sisters-in-law, Darlene and Kathy.