Marian Franck

MARIAN FRANCES (BRAKSIEK) FRANCK Newhall Marian Frances (Braksiek) Franck, 94, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Keystone Nursing Care Center, where she was cared for like family with such love these past four years. Private family funeral services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall with the Rev. Steven Rempfer officiating. Interment will be held at St. John Cemetery. Memorials or cards of condolence may be mailed to Scott Franck, 3242 70th St., Atkins, IA 52206. Marian was born Sept. 6, 1926, north of Van Horne to Frank and Marie (Happel) Braksiek. She graduated from Keystone High School with the Class of 1944. On Nov. 19, 1944, she was united in marriage to George Franck at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone. Marian was a homemaker and worked as a server at Ced-Rel Supper Club for many years. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall and the Tabitha Society, as well as the Newhall American Legion Auxiliary. She and George loved to dance, and Marian enjoyed card clubs and playing bridge. She loved to refinish furniture and enjoyed oil painting. Not one to sit still, Marian also found time to tend to her large flower garden. She also was a supporter of Central Lutheran School. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sally (Doug) Wendel of Newhall, Doug (Becky) Franck of Fairfax, Barry (Rhonda) Franck of Newhall, Scott (Nancy) Franck of Atkins and Roxanne (Tony) Rieder of Colorado; 13 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Evelyn (Franck) Hoover. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George, in 2000; sisters, Lolita Braksiek and Evelyn Pickering; and three brothers, Stanley, Paul and Richard Braksiek. The family wishes to thank Pastor Steve Rempfer, Vicar Joe Wallace and Parish Assistant Holly Bierschenk for their spiritual care, and Hospice of Mercy for their care in her last days. Condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
