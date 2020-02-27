|
MARIAN "NADINE" KLANER Marion Marian "Nadine" Klaner, 86, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Celebration of Life will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday conducted by Pastor Nick Tucker. Private family burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton, Iowa. Nadine was born June 6, 1933, the daughter of Leland Marion and Leatha Belle (Jones) Robbins. She graduated from Shellsburg High School. Nadine was employed at Wilson Meat Packing Plant in Cedar Rapids for 28 years and went on to work at Sears for several years. She was a member of Cedar Rapids Christian Church, formerly Eastview Christian Church, and a member of the UFCW P3 of America Union. She is survived by her son, Steve (Janis) Fish of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Michelle (Travis) Klaner of Cedar Rapids; daughter-in-law, Cathy Fish of Cedar Rapids; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, LeRoy Robbins of Solon; and her loving extended family. Nadine was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dennis Fish; sister, Marcella Beatty; and great-grandson, Noah Grabe. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the ManorCare staff and Mercy Hospice for the care that was given to Nadine. Memorials in Nadine's memory may be directed to Cedar Rapids Christian Church. Please share a memory of Nadine at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020