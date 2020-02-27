Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Klaner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian "Nadine" Klaner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian "Nadine" Klaner Obituary
MARIAN "NADINE" KLANER Marion Marian "Nadine" Klaner, 86, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Celebration of Life will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday conducted by Pastor Nick Tucker. Private family burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton, Iowa. Nadine was born June 6, 1933, the daughter of Leland Marion and Leatha Belle (Jones) Robbins. She graduated from Shellsburg High School. Nadine was employed at Wilson Meat Packing Plant in Cedar Rapids for 28 years and went on to work at Sears for several years. She was a member of Cedar Rapids Christian Church, formerly Eastview Christian Church, and a member of the UFCW P3 of America Union. She is survived by her son, Steve (Janis) Fish of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Michelle (Travis) Klaner of Cedar Rapids; daughter-in-law, Cathy Fish of Cedar Rapids; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, LeRoy Robbins of Solon; and her loving extended family. Nadine was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dennis Fish; sister, Marcella Beatty; and great-grandson, Noah Grabe. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the ManorCare staff and Mercy Hospice for the care that was given to Nadine. Memorials in Nadine's memory may be directed to Cedar Rapids Christian Church. Please share a memory of Nadine at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -