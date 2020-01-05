|
|
MARIAN MARGARET (SAVAGE) SWAIM Cedar Rapids Marian Margaret (Savage) Swaim passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Jan. 1, 2020, from a sudden illness at the age of 89. The family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Marian was born on Dec. 4, 1930, in Louisville, Ky. She spent most of her childhood through high school in Mobile, Ala. Marian entered the United States Air Force in 1949, in which she proudly served for three years, highlighted by a tour of duty in Newfoundland. After her service she continued to travel, visiting London, England, and Edinburgh, Scotland, in 1954. Marian and her parents moved to Panama City, Fla., where she met Ben Roper and had a son, Robert "Bob" Roper. After the death of her parents, Marian packed up Bob and her goal was to head to the Rocky Mountains. However, along the way they found a vacation farm in Sheffield, Iowa. Iowa is where they put down their roots, following a brief trip to Wyoming, accomplishing her goal. Marian settled in Mason City, Iowa, where she met the love of her life, Harlan Swaim, and married him on July 27, 1983. They were together 20 years until his death in 1998. They enjoyed a life of fishing, dancing and traveling. After Harlan's death, Marian resettled in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Continuing her adventurous spirit, she traveled to Yellowstone to work in gift shops, staying in bunk houses with folks from all over the country and making fast friends with co-workers and visitors alike. Marian was a superb folk art painter and loved jigsaw puzzles, snowman figurines, collecting tea cups with roses, and the Hallmark Channel. Left to cherish her memories are her son, Bob Roper and wife Dana Marolf; grandsons, Evan Roper and Jace Roper; granddaughters, Hannah Waters (fiance Aron Heser) and Vanessa (Max) Wacha; and great-grandchildren, Makaylan, Madison and Owen. Preceding Marian in death were her husband, Harlan; father, Robert Savage; mother, Mary "May" (Stewart) Savage; and grandparents. We wish to thank all the staff at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, 315 18th Ave., Hiawatha, IA 52233. Please share a memory of Marian at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020