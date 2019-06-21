MARIAN SARAH BERGMANN Iowa City Marian Sarah Bergmann, 94, died peacefully Wednesday, June 19, 2019, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City with Ruth Blayer officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Elder Services or Christian Opportunity Center in Pella, Iowa. Marian was born July 17, 1924, in Iowa City, the daughter of Robert and Emily Meyer Schump. On Dec. 18, 1945, Marian married William C. Bergmann in Iowa City. Marian was employed at the University of Iowa for 18 years, retiring in 1986. Marian was a 46-year member of the American Legion 17 Auxiliary and Women of the Moose. The family extends their appreciation to the staff at Crestview for the wonderful care they gave to Marian over the past nine years. Marian is survived by five children, Mary (Jerry) Allison of North English, Robert (Sheryl) of Springdale, Richard of Auburndale, Fla., Kathryn Kurth of Iowa City and Roberta Bergmann of Pella: 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; her niece, Emy; and nephew, Frank. Marian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill, in 2008; her sister, Alice Grizel; and her niece, Susan. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary