Marian Schutte

MARIAN ALBERTA CASTEN SCHUTTE Postville Marian Alberta Casten Schutte, daughter of Leonard and Anna (Schara) Casten, was born on May 15, 1925, in Postville, Iowa. She passed away July 6, 2020. Marian was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Postville, Iowa. She graduated from Postville High School in 1942 and completed her degree in music education and piano performance in 1946 from Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa. She taught from 1946 to 1947 in Sigourney, Iowa, and married Paul A. Schutte on June 25, 1947, at St. Paul in Postville. She taught at the Luana school in the fall of 1948. She continued to play organ and piano in the Postville area throughout her life and also at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Mesa, Ariz., in later years. Marian delighted in the unique talents and interests of each of her family members while passing on her love and appreciation of music and dedication to God and church. She is survived by her six children, Stephen (wife Gina Laaveg), Clear Lake, Iowa, Peter (Sheri), Irvine, Calif., Kim and close friend Bunny Stark, Postville, Carol (Jeffrey) White, Central City, Iowa, Susan (Stephen) Brackett, Waverly, Iowa, and Christopher (Carey), Garland, Texas; former daughter-in-law, Carol Sue (Webber) Schutte, Clear Lake, Iowa; 13 grandchildren, Bradley Schutte (Jennifer), Gardner, Kan., Daniel Schutte (Kristen), Two Harbors, Minn., Kurt Schutte (fiancee Michelle Pieper), Aliso Viejo, Calif., Samantha Schutte, Montclair, Va., Zachary, Anna and Andrew White, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Sarah White, Steinfurt, Germany, Patrick Brackett, Boise, Idaho, William Brackett, Sioux Falls, S.D., Molly Brackett (fiance Tate Stottmann), Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Alyson (Michael) Bazan, Garland, Texas, and Ashley Schutte, Garland; and five great-grandchildren, Aidan and Ella Schutte, Leilah White and Jula and Hudson Schutte. Marian also is survived by stepgrandchildren, Philip (Nadia) Laaveg, Los Angeles, Calif., and Dan Laaveg, Iowa City, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents in 1993 and her husband in 1995. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona, Iowa. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Postville Cemetery with the Rev. Lynn Noel as officiant and the Rev. Stephen Brackett, sermon. We encourage you to bring your own lawn chair. Becasue of the COVID-19 pandemic, state and federal guidance on gatherings will be followed. We recommend that everyone wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation service of Postville is helping the family with arrangements.



