MARIANN SARGENT Cedar Rapids Mariann Sargent, 72, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Mariann was born Oct. 23, 1948, in Strawberry Point, Iowa, to Donald and Alice (Wiltse) Dunn. Mariann graduated from Starmont High School in 1966. On June 3, 1969, Mariann and Garry Sargent were united in marriage at United Methodist Church in Manchester, Iowa. Mariann and Garry had two sons, Michael and Chad Sargent. Mariann was blessed with four wonderful grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. Mariann love being with her grandchildren, a good game of Yatzee and weekend drives. Mariann had worked in child care and retail, most of her retail experience was with Sears for over 20 years at Lindale Mall. She is survived by sons, Mike (Stacy) Sargent and Chad Sargent; grandchildren, Brittan (David) Sargent, Bret (Micayla) Sargent, Blake Sargent and Mikala (Nate) Carney; one great-granddaughter, Lakilyn; and one sister-in-laws Phyllis Arnold. She was preceded in death by her husband, Garry Sargent; parents, Donald and Alice Dunn; sister, Vera Cook; and brother, Leroy Dunn.



