MARIANNA L. (FISH) NICHOLS Cedar Rapids Marianna L. (Fish) Nichols, 73, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Vinton, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha with her family by her side, following a two-year battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. Sixth St.) in Vinton with Pastor Rick Gail officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, also at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. A memorial fund has been established for the Hall-Perrine Cancer Center in Cedar Rapids. Marianna was born April 6, 1946, in Shellsburg, the daughter of Orville and Nina (Ludden) Fish. She attended school in Shellsburg and graduated from Washington High School in Vinton with the Class of 1964. She graduated from the Paris Academy of Beauty Culture in Cedar Rapids in 1965. On Aug. 3, 1968, Marianna married David Nichols in Cedar Rapids. Marianna worked in a beauty salon in Vinton until opening Marianna's Beauty Salon, which she operated from 1968 to 1995. Marianna and David moved to Cedar Rapids in 1996 and she worked at Transamerica from 1998, until her retirement in 2009. She was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Cedar Rapids. Marianna was a talented musician and could play the organ and accordion by ear. She loved to shop and always tried to look her best. She was an accomplished cook and baker, and her "bunny cakes" were a family favorite. Her grandchildren held a special place in her heart and she very much enjoyed helping with her triplet grandchildren. She loved to play Rook and taught the game to all her grandchildren. Marianna bravely fought her illness, which enabled her to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary, granddaughter Karlee's high school graduation, daughter Amy's 25th wedding anniversary and a special family trip to Branson. She is survived by her husband, David; her daughters, Amy (Jeff) Pregon of Cedar Rapids and Sarah (Brad) Brotherton of Polk City; 10 grandchildren, Joseph, Holly, Brian, Michael and Steven Pregon, and Karlee, Kassidy, Emma, Sofie and Tristan Brotherton; her sister, Donna (Gary) Lindsey of Vinton; and her brother, Ron (Connie) Fish of Shellsburg; her aunt, Lois Trull of Whittier, Calif.; as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and cousins. Marianna was preceded in death by her parents. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Leila Kutteh and the staff at Hall-Perrine Cancer Center for their excellent treatment of Marianna.