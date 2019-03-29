MARIANNE BUHR Garrison Marianne Buhr, 96, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Vinton Lutheran Home. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Garrison with the Rev. Mark Leckband officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton and for an hour before services at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in the Keystone Cemetery following lunch at the church. Marianne was born May 16, 1922, in Neumunster, Germany, to Juergen and Friederike Harder. Her parents moved to Iowa when she was 2 years old. She grew up and attended school in Keystone. On Sept. 24, 1941, she married Heinz Buhr at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone. The couple farmed in the Keystone and Garrison area, retiring in 1979 and moving to Vinton in 1985. Marianne was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Garrison where she was active in Tabitha Society and as a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed card club, and she especially enjoyed her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, John (Mary) Buhr, Garrison, Marlene (Michael) Grimm, Garrison and Doreen (Daryl) Forbes, Ill.; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1999; daughters, Karon Klingman and Linda McClusky. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to St Mark Lutheran Church. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Marianne and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary