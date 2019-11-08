|
|
MARIE A. (HANKEMEIER) STIMPSON Iowa City Marie A. (Hankemeier) Stimpson, 58, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City following a sudden illness. A celebration of her life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, the South Slope Community Center, 980 N. Front St., North Liberty, Iowa, with a prayer service beginning at 5 p.m. Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa is helping the family, and thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with them at goettschonline.com. Marie Annette Hankemeier was born July 12, 1961, in Anamosa, the daughter of Wilmer and Judith (Jensen) Hankemeier. She graduated from Tipton High School, and took care of her home and the raising of her son Daniel. She enjoyed doing things with her hands, including crocheting. She was an avid baker and cook and her specialties were deviled eggs, banana bread and lemon poppy seed bread. She was very fond of Diet Pepsi. She loved to gather with her family for holidays to enjoy a meal and then would always want to know when the next holiday was. She will be remembered always as a kind soul who had no enemy. Those cherishing her memory include her son, Daniel Stimpson, Coralville; her mother, Judy Hankemeier, North Liberty; a brother, Bryant Hankemeier, Rochester, Iowa; sisters, Kathie Hankemeier, Iowa City and Joannie Hankemeier, North Liberty; a nephew, Steven (Lillian) Hankemeier, Marion; a niece, Stephanie (Deon) Nelson, North Carolina; a great-nephew, Jaden Nelson; a great-niece, Eleanor Hankemeier; as well as by aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Wilmer Hankemeier.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019