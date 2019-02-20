MARIE BARTELS Monticello Marie Bartels, 92, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness. Life celebration services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Peace Church in Monticello with interment in Oakwood Cemetery. Pastor Mike Cleeton will officiate at the services. Friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Marie and her family into their care. Survivors include a daughter, Jean (Tom) Haas, Dyersville; five grandchildren, Andrea (Kevin) Werner, Springville, Tom (Laina) Haas, Earlville, Travis (Heidi) Haas, Farley, Jaime (Jack) Holcomb, Rhome, Texas, and Melinda Maddux, Justin, Texas; 11 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, John and Herman (Virginia) Yossi, both of Monticello. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, LaVern, in 1991; her daughter, Joan Maddux, in 2005; a brother, Alfred; and six sisters, Emma Yossi, Pauline Hiner, Helen Stoneking, Ruth Ann Wroblewski, Elfrieda Behrends and Bertha Clement. Marie Yossi was born Nov. 23, 1926, in Richland Township, Jones County, Iowa. She was the daughter Alfred and Emma Egger Yossi. Marie graduated from Monticello Community Schools in 1947. She married LaVern Bartels on April 16, 1948, at Peace United Church of Christ in Monticello. Marie was employed in various factories throughout Jones County for many years. Marie enjoyed playing cards, reading, dancing with LaVern, crocheting, visiting with friends, yard work and gardening. She did a lot of volunteer work at Camp Courageous and her church. She was baptized and confirmed at Peace Church and served on the altar committee for many years. Most of all, Marie was devoted to her family and cherished her time with them. Marie's family would like to thank Pennington Square, Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Above and Beyond Hospice for all their compassionate care. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary