1/1
Sister Marie Clare Vittitoe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SISTER MARIE CLARE VITTITOE, CHM Cedar Rapids Sister Marie Clare Vittetoe (Mary Bernard), CHM, 93, of Davenport, formerly of Ottumwa, Iowa, Lexington, Ky., and Cedar Rapids, passed away July, 31, 2020, at the Humility of Mary Center in Davenport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Humility of Mary Magnificat Chapel. Per her wish, the rite of cremation will be accorded and graveside services and inurnment will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, in St. Mary's Cemetery, Keota, Iowa. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary, 820 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, IA 52804, or St. James Catholic School, Washington, Iowa Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved