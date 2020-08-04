SISTER MARIE CLARE VITTITOE, CHM Cedar Rapids Sister Marie Clare Vittetoe (Mary Bernard), CHM, 93, of Davenport, formerly of Ottumwa, Iowa, Lexington, Ky., and Cedar Rapids, passed away July, 31, 2020, at the Humility of Mary Center in Davenport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Humility of Mary Magnificat Chapel. Per her wish, the rite of cremation will be accorded and graveside services and inurnment will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, in St. Mary's Cemetery, Keota, Iowa. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary, 820 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, IA 52804, or St. James Catholic School, Washington, Iowa Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
