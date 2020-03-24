|
MARIE "MACI" DUREK WITHEY Cedar Rapids Marie "Maci" Durek Withey, 91, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away in Chino Hills, Calif., on March 21, 2020. She was a graduate of St. Wenceslaus High School and Mount Mercy Business College. She was employed for 34 years at the Santa Ana, Calif., post office until her retirement at the age of 80. Maci was a loving daughter, mother and sister. Her memory and spirit will linger with us always. She brought a smile to everyone who knew her. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Marie and Frank Durek. She is survived by her loving daughter, Karen Withey-Smith (Jay); sister, Helen Durek Quass; as well as grandchildren, Kelly Smith and Jason Smith; and may great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and great-great-nieces and -nephews; and her precious adopted cats, Stan and Sweety. At Maci's request there were no services. Memorials may be sent to NCSML and St. Wenceslaus Church.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020