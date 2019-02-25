MARIE E. SPEER Cedar Rapids Marie E. Speer, 76, of Cedar Rapids, and formerly of Dunkerton, Iowa, died Monday evening, Feb. 18, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospice in Cedar Rapids. Marie was born on April 17, 1942, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence C. and Betty J. (Cahoe) Speed. She attended the Dunkerton schools. Following her education, she was employed as a custodian with the Dunkerton schools, and later she managed the Pony Express Convenience Store in Evansdale, Iowa. Marie loved to play cards with her family and friends. She loved music and dancing. She is survived by four children, Patricia (Rick) Nepomnick, Solon, Iowa, James Speer, Concord, Ga., Julie (Noel) Deitz, Dunkerton, Iowa, and John (Anne) Speer, Swisher, Iowa; five grandchildren, Jason (Rebekah) Russell, Stoughten, Wis., Ryan (Nikki) Russell, Belle Plaine, Iowa, Shanell (Travis) Belles, Mulberry, Fla., and Emmerson Speer and Ellaine Speer, both of Swisher, Iowa; five great-grandchildren, Alice and Zella Russell, Crosby Russell and Briley and Braxton Belles; and a brother, Robert Speed, Dunkerton, Iowa. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Richard Speed. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. The Reiff Family Center of Independence, Iowa, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made in her name to the St. Luke's Hospice or the . To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary