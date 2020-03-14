|
MARIE E. (POVANDER) WATSON Marion Marie E. (Povander) Watson, longtime resident of Marion, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the age of 82, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease and leukemia. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob); daughter, Patricia; parents, Mary and Frank Povander; and her two brothers. Marie was born and raised in North Liberty. Marie and Bob moved to Marion in 1975 to raise their family. Marie was a homemaker and she and Bob had four biological children, Patricia, Valerie, Elissa and Angela. They also raised two of their grandchildren at the time of Patricia's death. Marie was a loyal and loving caregiver to her husband for several years before his death in 2006 from multiple system atrophy. At the time of his death, they had been married for nearly 50 years and remained very much in love. To her family, Marie was known for her love of babies, cooking and baking, vegetable and flower gardening, her strength of character, her quick wit and her sense of humor. Although the progression of Parkinson's robbed her of many of the activities that she enjoyed, she continued to take great pride in her children and grandchildren, and felt great joy with the babies that surrounded her. Marie's mental strength, quick wit and sense of humor remained strong even in her final days. Marie is survived by her three daughters, Valerie Watson, Elissa (Mike) Frederick and Angela (Nick) Perkins. As her children grew, she rejoiced in her role of Nana and is survived by her grandchildren, Austin Jordan, Morgan Jordan, Carly Olson, Drew (Rachel) Frederick, Kaitlyn Koffron, Sydney Frederick and Ava Perkins; and great-grandchildren, Arabella, Aiden, Anthony, Dax, Ren and Junior. Private services will be held for the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to .
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020