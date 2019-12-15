|
|
MARIE ELLIS Cedar Rapids Marie Ellis, 81, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Eagles Club, 1735 11th St. NW, Cedar Rapids. Burial will take place at a later date in Czech National Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Marie was born June 7, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Dufek) Franc. She was united in marriage to William "Bill" Ellis on July 1, 1972, in Cedar Rapids. Marie worked in the parts delivery department at Rockwell Collins for 35 years before her retirement in 1992. She enjoyed going to the casino, the Eagles Club and socializing at CJ's Sports Bar & Grill in Czech Village. Survivors include her daughters, Judy (Craig) Willman, Sue (Mel) Ellis and Chris (Pat) Mooney, all of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Chad Willman, Christine Ellis, Roxanne Ellis, Jesse (Kelli) Willman, Amanda Stock and Amie Mooney (Ryan DeBlieck); 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and siblings, Joseph (Judy) Franc of Solon and Helen (Bill) Wulfe of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill, in 2018; son, Eveard Hartson; great-granddaughter, Tayah Mease; and sister, Joan Turley. Please share a memory of Marie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019