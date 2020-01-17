|
|
MARIE KATHLEEN (COSTIGAN) RIESENBERG Cedar Rapids Marie Kathleen (Costigan) Riesenberg, fondly known by her family as Mena, of Cedar Rapids passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Matthew Catholic Church. The Rev. Don Czapla will officiate. There will be a visitation on Sunday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include her husband, Scott; a son, Luke, who is nine years old; parents, Mike and Kate Costigan of Conover; one sister, Jeannie (Heath) Bailey of Dallas, Texas; and two brothers, Jack (Renee) Costigan of Ely and Joe Costigan of Cedar Rapids. She also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Marie was born on July 1, 1969, in Decorah, the daughter of Mike and Kate (Reilly) Costigan. She was the oldest of four children and the founding member of the "Conover Cadets." Marie graduated in 1992 from Mount Mercy College where she met the love of her life, Scott Riesenberg. Scott and Marie were married on May 30, 1992, in Ossian and made their home in Cedar Rapids. Marie was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and was proud of her Irish heritage. In November 2010, the Lord blessed Marie with her greatest gift, her son Luke. Marie forever will be remembered for her uncanny sense of humor and love for her family. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to the Marie's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020