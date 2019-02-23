Home

Marie L. Morrison Obituary
MARIE L. MORRISON Cedar Rapids Marie L. Morrison, 91, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church by the Rev. Christopher Podhajsky. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, with a rosary and vigil beginning at 4 p.m. Burial: St. John's Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Surviving are her children, Carl (Cheryl) Morrison Jr. of Fresno, Calif., Michael Morrison of Seattle, Wash., Theresa (Dennis) Ludwig of Mount Vernon, Iowa, Margaret Ann (Gary) Albrecht of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mary (Harry) Ryman of Detroit Lakes, Minn., John Morrison of Marion and Ann (Bob) Suhay of Stanfield, N.C.; grandchildren, Nathan, Renee (Rob), Mark (Andrea), Sarah, Angie, Paul, Holly, Hillary (Jordan), Daniel (Jenny), Ben (Courtney), Timothy James and Zachary; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Marie was born June 26, 1927, in Minneapolis, Minn., the daughter of Joseph and Agnes (Blazej) Besta. She was a graduate of McKinley High School. On May 3, 1949, she married Carl J. Morrison at St. Wenceslaus. Marie spent many years as a homemaker and caring for her family. After Carl's death, Marie worked as an associate for the Cedar Rapids Community School District. She will be remembered for her generous heart and spirit of giving. Marie was a founding member of the Greene Square Meals programs, served on the Regis school board and led youth in Camp Fire and Boy Scouts. She was a devout and dedicated member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where she served on the parish council and as a member of the St. Therese Circle. She was part of a core group that spent many hours of upkeep and cleaning of the rectory and church. Marie's love and kindness will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her parents; aunt and uncle, Annie and John Blazek; husband, Carl Morrison Sr.; grandson, Joshua; siblings, Emma (Mel) Welander, Margaret (Ray) Anderson, Stanley (Dorothy) Besta and Leo (Florence) Besta; and two infant siblings. Memorials may be directed to Marie's family. A very special thank-you to Hospice of Mercy and Willow Gardens for their compassion and care. Please share your support and memories with Marie's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019
