MARIE LOUISE (SCHINTLER) GORSKI Iowa City Marie Louise (Schintler) Gorski, 98, of Iowa City, formerly of Spooner, Wis., passed away Sept. 30, 2020, at her home. A gathering for family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City. A graveside service will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp Courageous. She is survived by her loving siblings, John Jack Schintler, Betty Jensen, James (Brenda) Schintler, Ronald Schintler and Richard (Barbara) Schintler, all of Iowa City, Iowa; her two foster daughters, Myrtle and Nellie; two special friends, Mary Hafenstein and Ruth Skeie, both of Spooner, Wis.; and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved and admired. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hilda; her husband, Raymond; one sister, Ruth Karlovsky; sisters-in-law, Fern and Marilyn Schintler and Bernice Papiech; brothers-in-law, Robert Jensen and Frank Karlovsky; nephews, Thomas and Jerald Jensen; and her niece, Nancy Karlovsky. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
