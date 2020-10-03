In loving memory of Grandmother Marie Gorski

My parents, Pastor Sheldon and Myrtle Twenge gave my for my middle name Marie, when I was born in 1965. I have always used my full name with pride and I know what a gift it is to me named after someone so loved and respected. When my oldest daughter was born in1986 her father and I gave her Marie as her middle name also. Her name lives on proudly in our family history.

Love, Deborah Marie Neipp, Lyle, WA

