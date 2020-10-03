1/1
Marie Louise (Schintler) Gorski
MARIE LOUISE (SCHINTLER) GORSKI Iowa City Marie Louise (Schintler) Gorski, 98, of Iowa City, formerly of Spooner, Wis., passed away Sept. 30, 2020, at her home. A gathering for family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City. A graveside service will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp Courageous. She is survived by her loving siblings, John Jack Schintler, Betty Jensen, James (Brenda) Schintler, Ronald Schintler and Richard (Barbara) Schintler, all of Iowa City, Iowa; her two foster daughters, Myrtle and Nellie; two special friends, Mary Hafenstein and Ruth Skeie, both of Spooner, Wis.; and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved and admired. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hilda; her husband, Raymond; one sister, Ruth Karlovsky; sisters-in-law, Fern and Marilyn Schintler and Bernice Papiech; brothers-in-law, Robert Jensen and Frank Karlovsky; nephews, Thomas and Jerald Jensen; and her niece, Nancy Karlovsky. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com, where a full obituary may be read.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
OCT
7
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
October 2, 2020
In loving memory of Grandmother Marie Gorski
My parents, Pastor Sheldon and Myrtle Twenge gave my for my middle name Marie, when I was born in 1965. I have always used my full name with pride and I know what a gift it is to me named after someone so loved and respected. When my oldest daughter was born in1986 her father and I gave her Marie as her middle name also. Her name lives on proudly in our family history.
Love, Deborah Marie Neipp, Lyle, WA
Deborah Marie Neipp
Grandchild
